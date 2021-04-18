Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

