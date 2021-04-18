The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of RS stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

