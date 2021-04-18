Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $69,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.22 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

