5,447 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.