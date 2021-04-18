Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 218 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.