Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,113 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

