Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 536 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

