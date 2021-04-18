Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 218 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $275.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

