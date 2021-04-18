Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.35. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

