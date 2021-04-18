M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

MTB opened at $153.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

