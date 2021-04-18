Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,859 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $53,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $70.45 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

