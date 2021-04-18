AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.04 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 187.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $66.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

