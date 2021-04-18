Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Brett Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total value of A$30,585.00 ($21,846.43).

Brett Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Kelly sold 55,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.44), for a total value of A$111,210.00 ($79,435.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.