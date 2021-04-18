James A. Barnes Sells 7,500 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRAP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.