Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Carman Alenson Sells 991 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AGIO stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

