Zacks Investment Research Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

YETI stock opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 56.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

