XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.04.

XPO stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

