FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.02 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

