Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $292.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

