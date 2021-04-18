FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

