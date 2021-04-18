Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

