Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGCO by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

