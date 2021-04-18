Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verastem by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.68 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $460.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.