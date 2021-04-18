Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Premier worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Premier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

