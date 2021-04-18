Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.03 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $56,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $268.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

