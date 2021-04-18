Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,347,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.00% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $56,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

