JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $260.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.92.

BA opened at $248.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

