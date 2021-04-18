Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 22,719 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $806,070.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,292,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,097,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,197.96.

On Thursday, April 8th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,601 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $959,410.76.

On Monday, April 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04.

MMI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.