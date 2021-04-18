Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,134,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

