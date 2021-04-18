Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $343,200.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,630,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.