Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $343,200.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,630,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $933.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

