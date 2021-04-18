Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ESLT opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

