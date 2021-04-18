Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

