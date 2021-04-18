Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

