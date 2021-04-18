Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $12.81 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOCH. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

