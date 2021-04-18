Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases By 36.2%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,229 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

