Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Declines By 37.8%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

