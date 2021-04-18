Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $150.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.83.

NYSE AMG opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

