North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,850.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,421,462.90.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$16.49.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

