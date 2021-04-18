Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $106,155.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00.

PLRX opened at $29.93 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.