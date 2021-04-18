TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of TechnipFMC worth $57,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 936,124 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 728,578 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,825,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 672,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.27 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

