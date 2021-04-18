Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 88,782 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,234,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Photronics worth $58,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Photronics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $280,647 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

