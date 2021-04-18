FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

