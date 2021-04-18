Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $85,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

