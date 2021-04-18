UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.49. 73,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

