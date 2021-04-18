Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

