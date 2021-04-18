Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Viasat worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viasat by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viasat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

VSAT stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,454.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

