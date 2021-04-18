Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.79 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

