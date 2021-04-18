Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,539 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Murphy Oil worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.