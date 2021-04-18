Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Raven Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.