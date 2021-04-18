Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,814 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 393,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

